Dewey Street bridge closed to traffic

(WQOW) - A heads up as you head downtown, the Dewey Street bridge will be closed for inspection and repairs.
The bridge that goes over the Eau Claire river closed to all traffic Thursday, March 23 with no word on how long the closure will last.
A detour route will be posted that will take traffic from Galloway Street to Farwell Street to East Grand Avenue.
As News 18 reported the bridge is more than 90 years old and has been classified as structurally deficient.
The Eau Claire City Council approved a resolution in February to apply for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Grant to fund the replacement.