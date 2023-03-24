Dewey Street bridge closed with "substantial sized void" in road, awaiting inspection

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Dewey Street bridge in downtown Eau Claire is closed because of a "substantial sized void" in the structure.
The bridge was closed Thursday evening after a hole was discovered in the road between traffic lanes.
At first, the bridge remained open and traffic was diverted away from the hole. Then it was closed at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. A metal plate was put over the hole to prevent anything from falling through.
The City of Eau Claire does not have a reopening scheduled at this time. According to Leah Ness, deputy engineer for the city, the 92-year-old bridge will undergo an inspection on Monday that will help determine the next steps.
"At that time it will be determined if the structure needs to be inspected more frequently, if we need to do load ratings on the structure so we may have to post it for lighter loads only and that inspection will give us those details," Ness said.
The bridge is currently inspected once a year, most recently last November.
While the road is closed, there is a detour using Farwell Street and Grand Avenue. Ness said the closure does not disrupt access to city hall, businesses on Dewey Street, or the L. E. Phillips Memorial Library.