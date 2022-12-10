Dhimiters announces it's leaving Oakwood Mall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A longtime mall staple just announced it's leaving the food court.
Dhimiters, known for lunch and dinner options such as gyros and pilaf, wrotethat it's outgrown the Oakwood Mall location.
It will still serve that and more out of its food truck that can be seen around during the summer, but it will be leaving the food court with the New Year.
They say it's not goodbye, just see you soon.
News 18 reached out to the restaurant to learn more about their future plans. We'll update you as soon as we hear back.