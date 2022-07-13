DHS Budget Overview reflects increase in crisis clients, at-risk adults, and early intervention

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday, the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services (DHS) presented their initial budget overview to the Human Services Board. The DHS creates a budget every year, but this time, they say it reflects two years of focusing on earlier intervention: reaching individuals in need of help before they reach a crisis.
DHS director Diane Cable said that can prevent out-of-home placements and potential hospitalization.
That intervention shows primarily in the number of crisis clients served. The DHS reports having served 1,776 clients last year, which accounts for a 1,235% increase in clients since 2015. Cable said that increase is a result of both the DHS' more involved efforts, as well as an upward trend in those seeking mental health services after the pandemic.
"We have here in Eau Claire incredible providers providing great mental health services," Cable said. "A crisis arises when an individual is not consistently getting their needs met. So it could look like someone indicated they may be harming themselves or someone else."
Despite those large increases, the overview presented to the Human Services Board shows a negative budget change of $1,005,100 in that program; with $406,200 within crisis work specifically.
However, Cable said that is a result of funding being reallocated from tax levies to the state, and the actual budget will be presented later in the year.
"We are still fully supporting our crisis work," Cable said.
Another large increase from 2015 was found in vulnerable adult investigations. That includes anyone ages 18 to elderly who are at risk in the form of not being able to protect themselves. Those investigations increased by 407%. Cable said they fall into three main categories: neglect, abuse, and financial abuse.
She said a change in demographics is responsible at some level, as the population ages. Financial abuse accounts for a large percentage as well, as financial institutions are now required to report any suspected abuse to the DHS.
Cable said vulnerable elders do account for a number of those reports, and she said she does not have data on whether that is most prominent in their homes or institutions.
Meanwhile the DHS is still under investigation by the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office after an error of over $1 million in its 2019 budget. News 18 reached out to the Sheriff's Office for an update and has not heard back.
Despite the investigation, Cable said the DHS has and continues to work for the community and its needs.
Ahead of presenting this year's actual budget, the department is holding a public hearing on Monday, August 1 at the Government Center, and is conducting a community-wide survey before then. Click here to take the DHS' Community Engagement Budget Survey.