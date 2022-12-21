Dickinson steps down as Blugolds' Defensive Coordinator

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds football has lost another head coach.
Austin Dickinson, who served as Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach for three seasons, will become the new head coach at Buena Vista University, his alma mater.
"I want to thank former Head Coach Wesley Beschorner and Athletic Director Dan Schumacher for the wonderful opportunity to coach at UW-Eau Claire the past three seasons," Dickinson said in a release. "I want to send out my heartfelt appreciation to all the coaches and players from my time at Eau Claire. My time with Blugold Football was made special because of them."
Dickinson's defense struggled in 2022, allowing the most points per game (44.3) in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Dickinson's departure comes a week after Beschorner stepped down as head coach to take the role of Offensive Coordinator at the University of Sioux Falls.
Michael McHugh is the Blugolds' interim head coach as the university conducts a search for its next head coach.