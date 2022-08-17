Disaster drill to be conducted at Chippewa Valley Airport Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you see a large emergency response presence at the Chippewa Valley Airport on Wednesday, don't fret, it is just a drill.
The disaster drill will start around 5 p.m. and go until about 7:30 p.m. During this time there will be emergency vehicles, personnel, and warning lights — all part of a coordinated training.
Airport officials said they are preparing in the event of a mass casualty incident involving an aircraft. They are focusing on findings ways to improve coordination and use of resources if an emergency does happen.
"We will be testing Incident Command, patient care, and simulating a hazardous materials component to the training," Eau Claire County Emergency Management said on Twitter.
Airport officials are asking people not to call 911 when they see this happening, and not to stop on nearby roadways as this could affect emergency crews traveling in the area.