Discounted well testing offered by Eau Claire County in August

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - You can get your well water tested for a limited time discounted price through the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
From Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 10, homeowners with private wells can get their well water tested at a discount at the department in celebration of national water quality month.
The department says it will accept samples from all counties and you don't need to live in Eau Claire County to use their services.
There will be two bundles of tests that will be discounted. More information can be found below: