...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows tonight will remain in the 70s, which
will limit the ability to cool down between two hot afternoons
today and Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Discounted well testing offered by Eau Claire County in August

  Updated
MGN tap water coming from a sink

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - You can get your well water tested for a limited time discounted price through the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

From Tuesday, August 1 through Thursday, August 10, homeowners with private wells can get their well water tested at a discount at the department in celebration of national water quality month.

The department says it will accept samples from all counties and you don't need to live in Eau Claire County to use their services.

There will be two bundles of tests that will be discounted. More information can be found below:

