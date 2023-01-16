Dispatch sees an uptick in accidental 911 calls, can happen while snowmobiling

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have a smartphone, there are several different ways your phone may think you're in an emergency and will automatically dial 911. The Eau Claire Police Department says it's seen an uptick in these accidental calls, which can be a drain on resources.
Maybe you didn't know an emergency alert button was pressed, or maybe you were snowmobiling rough terrain and your phone thinks you were in a crash so it calls 911.
It's happening across Wisconsin, even in Bayfield County where authorities made a Facebook post warning snowmobilers after it received multiple automated messages from iPhone reporting crashes that didn't happen. They include information on how to disable the feature while snowmobiling.
No matter the situation, dispatch has to confirm you are safe even if that means sending out an officer.
"We'll usually get the location, disconnect if it doesn't sound like an emergency response, and then we will try contacting the number back," said Alyssa Sonnentag a telecommunicator at Eau Claire County's Dispatch Center.
That's why dispatchers say it's important to stay on the line or answer your next incoming call if you think you may have dialed 911.
Meanwhile in Chippewa County, the dispatch center told News 18 they have not been seeing a rise in these types of accidental calls.