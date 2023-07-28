DNR releases drinking water report, most systems meet safety standards

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new report released Friday by the Wisconsin DNR found most drinking water systems in the state are safe.
The 2022 Wisconsin drinking water report found more than 99% of public water systems met all health standards. That includes contaminant levels for lead, nitrate, bacteria, and other chemicals.
The report did not include widespread testing for PFAs, otherwise known as "forever chemicals", because PFAs testing was voluntary in 2022. However, the DNR added regulations for testing these chemicals that will be included in next year's report.
The DNR also reported funding cities received for keeping their drinking water safe, including $650,000 to the city of Eau Claire to replace lead service lines.
"Public water systems are required to identify all the lead service lines in their system and then they have to either treat the water adequately, so that the lead doesn't corrode or remove those lead service lines," said Adam DeWeese, Wisconsin DNR public water supply section manager.
You can view the full report by clicking here. You can also request a hard copy by calling 608-266-1054.