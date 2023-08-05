Dogs jump their way to victory at Dockdogs competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dogs were barking and wagging tails in the Scheels parking lot on Saturday for the annual Dockdogs competition.
Dockdogs is a company that goes around the country, pitting dog versus dog in competitions of jumping high, jumping far, and retrieving things in water.
The dog-jumping competition wasn't just limited to people who have trained their dogs though, some of the competitors just signed up today with no previous experience in this competition.
"This morning when we opened, we had a lot of local competitors from Eau Claire and from some neighboring towns, they were super excited," said Laura Arteaga, the event administrator for Dockdogs. "We had a bunch of newcomers come in, a few youth handlers coming in, they've heard about it, and they've just came over here to sign up."
This was in addition to a hunting expo at Scheels on Saturday, where you can speak with representatives from national hunting vendors, along with plenty of local organizations and businesses.
The hunting expo and the Dockdogs competition continues on Sunday at Scheels from 11 am to 4 pm.