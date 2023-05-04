Dogs rescued from Iowa breeder now at Eau Claire animal shelter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More than 700 dogs have been rescued from an Iowa breeder who the Des Moines Register reported was on the Humane Society of the United States' annual list of the nation's 100 worst dog breeders. And now, five of those dogs are at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
Shelter operations director Karen Rabideaux said the dogs arrived Thursday, April 27. The nonprofit Alma Tails of Hope drove the animals from Iowa to the shelter in Eau Claire.
Even now, several of the dogs still have ear infections and matted fur. Humane Association staff said some also have skin exposed due to laying down for too long and staying in kennels their whole lives.
They still need to learn social skills and get their medical needs addressed, so these furry friends probably won't be available for adoption for at least a couple of weeks.
Before they get adopted, staff may have the dogs go to foster homes first.
"I've been in animal welfare for over 20 years so when I saw the news article, I made the decision right away that we were going to help even if it's a small way by just taking in five dogs because these breeders need to be shut down and this is no way for an animal to live," Rabideaux said.
Shelter officials estimate after getting all the dogs up to date on their vaccinations, medications, grooming, and spaying, the cost of care will be roughly $500 per dog. So they are accepting monetary donations along with lamb and rice dog food.