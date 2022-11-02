Donations needed for Community Table's ‘Thanksgiving In-a-Box’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local nonprofit wants to make sure people have the supplies to make their own Thanksgiving feast, but it needs your help.
Community Table is seeking donations for its 'Thanksgiving In-A-Box' program.
They hope to give away 100 boxes so they're asking the public to drop off 20 pound turkeys, as well as yams, potatoes, canned vegetables, and frozen and boxed desserts.
Executive director TJ Atkins said they've been doing this for at least five years, and have partnered with Trinity Lutheran Church to help reach their goal.
"It's always been a tradition for us to make sure we're providing for those in need who we serve. This is just something extra that we get to do to help out families and help out individuals so they can have a Thanksgiving of their own, too. And so it's really become important for us to do that extra," Atkins said.
If you would like to receive a Thanksgiving box, message Community Table on Facebook or send them an email at kitchen@thecommunitytable.org.
Donations are accepted until Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Families who reserved in advance can pick up a box on Tuesday, Nov. 15 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.