DoorDash suspends deliveries in Eau Claire, other western Wisconsin cities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's so cold in Eau Claire DoorDash has suspended its delivery.
News 18 reached out to the company to see what its plans were during this brutal stretch of weather. They let us know today they have activated their severe weather protocol.
That means DoorDash has suspended its operations, not just in Eau Claire but across other large parts of Wisconsin. Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond, River Falls, and La Crosse are among the other cities impacted.
“This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel extremely hazardous and in some cases impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley.
Deliveries won't resume until at least Saturday.