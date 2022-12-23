DoorDash suspends deliveries in Eau Claire, other western Wisconsin cities

 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

DoorDash suspends deliveries in Eau Claire, other western Wisconsin cities

  • Updated
  • 0
doordash.jpg

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's so cold in Eau Claire DoorDash has suspended its delivery.

News 18 reached out to the company to see what its plans were during this brutal stretch of weather. They let us know today they have activated their severe weather protocol.

That means DoorDash has suspended its operations, not just in Eau Claire but across other large parts of Wisconsin. Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond, River Falls, and La Crosse are among the other cities impacted.

“This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel extremely hazardous and in some cases impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. 

Deliveries won't resume until at least Saturday.

