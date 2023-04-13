DOT reminds drivers to watch out for roadside volunteers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With an influx of warmer weather, Wisconsin drivers need to stay alert behind the wheel due to roadside cleanup.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for Adopt-A-Highway volunteers.
During the spring and summer, volunteer crews walk the sides of the roads collecting trash. During the cleanup season, volunteers are asked to clean up their assigned two-mile state highway segment at least three times per year.
The DOT wants you to keep several safe driving habits in mind.
"They should slow down or if they have an opportunity to pull away from the roadside into another lane. If there's two lanes pull over a lane," Wisconsin DOT Spokesperson Christa Schaefer said.
Also, put down your phones to avoid distracted driving.
Highway worker signs are also posted to alert drivers that volunteers are working nearby. Volunteers can do their part to reduce the risk by wearing their bright safety vests for identification.
Wisconsin has over 3,000 adopt-a-highway groups. Crews are already out cleaning up and are expected to be out until late fall.