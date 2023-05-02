Dotters Books opens up new store in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Barstow Street is officially home to Eau Claire's only independent bookstore.
Dotters Books had its grand opening this weekend after moving from a spot in the east hill neighborhood.
Owner Margaret Leonard said it went great. There was a line out the door most of the day and she saw a good mix of regulars and new faces.
Leonard hopes by setting up shop in the heart of Eau Claire, she'll get to see plenty of new customers who are just strolling by, and she wants to have something for everyone.
"I prioritize stocking books by voices that have traditionally been marginalized. So women, authors of color, LGBTQ folks, that's where I start," he said. "I want to make sure that those are the voices on our shelves and that anybody who comes in can find themselves in here on the shelf."
She said she has plenty of other options too, and is always happy to fill special orders.
Dotters will host storytimes for kids on Saturday mornings. They're open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.