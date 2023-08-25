Downtown parking fee proposal pulled by city of Eau Claire for now

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A controversial proposal to starting charging parking fees in downtown Eau Claire, was pulled from consideration, for the time being, by city officials on Friday.
Downtown businesses owners vehemently opposed the plan, saying initiating paid on-street parking would drive away customers and force small businesses to close.
In a letter to downtown business owners Friday, Eau Claire City Engineer Dave Solberg said the city no longer plans to include the paid on-street parking proposal in the 2024 operating budget.
However Solberg says city staff plans to continue the ongoing discussions with businesses over the next year. He says implementation of a paid on-street parking program is anticipated to be no sooner than January 2025.