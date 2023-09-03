Dozens compete at Wisconsin State Horseshoe Championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Carson Park was filled with events this weekend, with a football game and the Buckshot run on Saturday, the park also hosted the Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.
The sound of metal clanging could be heard at Carson Park over the weekend as one of the largest horseshoe tournaments in Wisconsin was taking place.
"This is the big tournament in the state. This is what brings pitchers," said Paul Wiese, the president of the Eau Claire Horseshoe Competition. "As far as we're concerned, this is our horseshoe family get-together. This is like a family reunion get-together, pitching horseshoes all together."
There are many divisions that people could compete in, which are separated by age and gender, but one of the top names at this competition is two-time world horseshoe pitching champion Sarah Chaffee out of Chippewa Falls.
"Well, this year at the world tournament, I won, went 15-0. It felt really nice, cause I won it two times in a row, and it was just really nice to defend my title for sure," said Sarah Chaffee.
Horseshoe competitions are a big deal for the Chaffee family, as her father Dean Chaffee is a competitive horseshoe pitcher as well.
"Well, I started at a young age, kinda on the farm. And then I started playing competitively in 2005," said Dean Chaffee. "And she would tag along with me to tournaments, and she really liked it, and wanted to start playing the sport, so I showed her how to play, and she kinda took it from there."
Today, Sarah and all the other competitors are not playing for prize money, but for a trophy.
"This is all about trophies, no money involved in this. Just pure trophies and bragging rights. It's always about bragging rights here," Wesee said.