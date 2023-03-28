Dozens rally against Orchard Hills annexation ahead of Eau Claire City Council vote

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Just before Tuesday's city council meeting, several dozen people rallied in front of Eau Claire City Hall in opposition to the controversial annexation of land from the Town of Washington.
You may know this as the Orchard Hills development. The city wants to annex the land, which includes part of Lowes Creek County Park, and develop it to expand housing options in Eau Claire.
However the township and neighbors have been fighting the annexation from the beginning, and that's exactly what they did at City Hall Tuesday night.
"It's not just neighbors, it's the community, it's the state of Wisconsin," said Brian Binczak, president of the Friends of Lowes Creek Neighborhood Association. "The DNR still has not approved the city water and sewer extension out to that area, so there's a lot of concerns."
They've also cited concerns such as traffic increases, light pollution, views from their homes, destroying wildlife habitats, and a potential increase in taxes.
