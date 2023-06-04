Dozens walk with their dolls and pets in 76-year-old Eau Claire tradition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A couple dozen people marched in the Doll and Pet Parade at Owen Park on Sunday.
"The Clear Water Kiwanis is thrilled to be able to continue a 76-year tradition of the doll and pet parade," said MaryEdna Hagen of the Clear Water Kiwanis.
Children and their dolls or pets came to walk the bike trail at Owen Park.
"This year's theme is your day to shine," said Hagen. "Dazzle us with your costume, your great smile, your talent, whatever."
The parade featured dogs, ducks, a group dressed as Disney villains, and even a goat to lead the parade.
"Marcus was born on February 15, and he has a sister, and they play around in their pasture," said Teresa Wadell, the owner of Abundant Acres. "Jumping and playing and making everybody smile because who can be in a bad mood when you are around goats?"
Some things have changed over the 76 years the parade's been held, but others have remained the same, like the excitement for the event.
"When I was young, the doll and pet parade was on Water Street, and it was multiple, multiple entries as I remember it as a kid, and we would be in it every year, dressed up usually in red, white and blue, riding our bikes and bringing our animals, and something I just thought was a fun community thing," said Wadell.
The parade was on Water Street until about six years ago when the Clear Water Kiwanis took over, and since then it has been on First Avenue and the nearby bike trail.
If you want to mark you calendar for the Doll and Pet Parade next year, it is traditionally the first Sunday in June.