Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Do you have any unused or expired medication but are not sure how to dispose of it? The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is here to help.
This Saturday the department joins the state and nation in hosting a Drug Take Back Day where residents can safely dispose of their old or unused medication.
Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said keeping expired medication can have dangerous consequences. It can lead to misuse or accidental poisoning.
Since the event started ten years ago more than 34,000 pounds of medication have been collected in Eau Claire County alone. The disposal process is free and easy.
"At our Eau Claire location community members don't even need to get out of their vehicles. If it's raining by chance this weekend it is curbside. You drive up and then we come right up to your vehicle to collect your medication," Dillivan-Pospisil said.
Besides medications the department will also accept ointments, liquids, inhalers, creams and more. You can even dispose of pet medication.
You can drop off your medication at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, the Altoona Emergency Services and the Fall Creek Village Hall. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.