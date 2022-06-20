 Skip to main content
Drum and bugle corps Madison Scouts rehearsing ahead of free Eau Claire show

Madison Scouts Practicing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -  As you walk near Water Street you may hear the sound of drums echoing from the University's upper campus. Those sounds are coming from the Madison Scouts drum and bugle corps.

The Madison Scouts are a youth semi-professional marching band, whose performers are aged between 15 and 22 years old.

The 150-member band came to Eau Claire to practice their field show during June before heading out to a full summer of competition, which includes sites such as San Antonio, Atlanta, Allentown, and the league championship in Indianapolis.

The Madison Scouts are part of a non-profit organization called Forward Performing arts, and they get their funding from sponsorships and donations.

Practicing in Monday's heat required the scouts to change some of how they do rehearsals. 

"When it's hot out we have really clear safety protocols in place," said David Lofy, the corps director. "We're looking at the heat index in particular, and if it reaches a certain level, we have mandatory times for water breaks, for shade. If it gets really extreme, we have to move indoors. So, we're keeping them safe."

The scouts will be performing a free show at Carson park on Saturday, June 25. Click here to learn more. 

