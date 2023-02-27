Dutch cheese shop 'House of Gouda' opening Tuesday in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You 'feta brie-lieve it'! A new Dutch cheese shop is opening in Eau Claire on Tuesday.
Employees at the House of Gouda are getting ready to bring a slice of Holland to the Eau Claire area.
"We're really happy with how this place turned out," said Alexanndrya Barnickle-Miller, marketing director of Marieka Gouda.
Marieke Penterman owns Marieka Gouda in Thorp, and House of Gouda is her second retail location.
Here's how it works.
The cheese shop is set up like a charcuterie board build.
Each section has items that you would need to make your perfect combination of meats, cheeses, crackers, and jams.
Eventually you make your way to the middle of the store where workers can cut-to-order the dairy you desire form a cheese wheel right in front of you, and you make your charcuterie board at home.
Or, you can fill out a customer order form to pre-order a board and have staff build it for you.
"I just want to share how excited we are to be a part of the Eau Claire community, to really showcase not just Marieke but other local products. We're carrying Nolechek's Meats. That comes from Thorp as well. We have a close partnership with them. Other Wisconsin cheeses, things like that, those will all be featured in our store with unique products from local vendors and from Dutch vendors," said Barnickle-Miller.
You can also buy wine, chocolates, and wooden cheese paddle boards. They also plan to have a frozen yogurt bar.
House of Gouda is located in the old Pier One Imports building across from Applebee's on 4008 Commonwealth Avenue.
The soft opening is Tuesday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officials hope to have a grand opening with specials and giveaways in April.