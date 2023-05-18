E-Bike rentals come to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Electric bike rentals are now available at The Local Store in downtown Eau Claire.
The E-bikes — which were purchased from SHIFT Cyclery — can travel 65 miles on a single charge. They also have cargo racks and a mount for cell phones which, according to Lindsey Quinnies, Local Store director, is perfect for farmers market trips.
Along with the bikes, the Local Store is also offering interactive bike maps developed with Visit Eau Claire. To access the maps, just scan a QR code found at the Local Store or pick up a paper map when renting a bike.
"We get to live in this place that's settled on two rivers and there's tons of trails," Quinnies said. "It's just gorgeous and it's great to be able to take what we know and what we promote and turn it into practice with allowing people to take the bikes and go see it themselves."
According to Quinnies, the bikes are easy to ride and offer five levels of electronic assistance in pedaling. This allows city trails to be more accessible for casual riders. Rentals start at $38 for two hours.