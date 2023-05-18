 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

E-Bike rentals come to Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
E-Bike Rental
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Electric bike rentals are now available at The Local Store in downtown Eau Claire.

The E-bikes — which were purchased from SHIFT Cyclery — can travel 65 miles on a single charge. They also have cargo racks and a mount for cell phones which, according to Lindsey Quinnies, Local Store director, is perfect for farmers market trips.

Along with the bikes, the Local Store is also offering interactive bike maps developed with Visit Eau Claire. To access the maps, just scan a QR code found at the Local Store or pick up a paper map when renting a bike.

"We get to live in this place that's settled on two rivers and there's tons of trails," Quinnies said. "It's just gorgeous and it's great to be able to take what we know and what we promote and turn it into practice with allowing people to take the bikes and go see it themselves."

According to Quinnies, the bikes are easy to ride and offer five levels of electronic assistance in pedaling. This allows city trails to be more accessible for casual riders. Rentals start at $38 for two hours.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you