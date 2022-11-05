Eagles edge Blugolds for WIAC title

LA CROSSE (WQOW) - Lindsey Szymanski scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute to lift the UW-La Crosse Eagles women's soccer team past the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds, 3-2, Saturday in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.
The Eagles receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Blugolds await their fate on Monday when the field is announced.
UW-Eau Claire is now 13-6-2.
Ainsley Allan scored two goals in the opening 26 minutes to give UW-L a 2-0 lead at halftime.
UWEC rallied to tie the match, thanks to goals from Emma Stange and Sydney Spencer.