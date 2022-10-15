Eagles win 5th straight over Blugolds, 51-21

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Joey Stutzman and Brant Bohman combined for nearly 300 yards rushing and three touchdowns as the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Eagles beat the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugolds 51-21 Saturday at Carson Park.
The ninth-ranked Eagles (5-1, 2-1 WIAC) won their fifth-straight game over the Blugolds (1-5, 0-3 WIAC) thanks to a fast start on offense, scoring on their first two drives. Cade Garcia connected by Max Stubbendick for a 7-yard touchdown on UWL's first drive, then Stutzman rushed for a 1-yard score on the second drive.
UWL increased its lead to 20-0 in the opening quarter on a 5-yard run from Stutzman, who finished with 138 yards on 23 carries.
Bohman rushed for 156 yards on 13 carries. He scored on a 11-yard run in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 44-14 lead.
Garside completed eight of 16 passes for 95 yards and a score. He also threw two interceptions.
Fellow quarterback Keyser Helterbrand completed six of seven passes and rushed for 87 yards, including a 75-yard score on the opening play of the second half.
Blugolds quarterback Harry Roubidoux completed 22 of 39 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Isaac Garside caught two of the touchdown tosses and finished with 105 yards receiving. He also carried the ball twice for 34 yards.
Ivan Ruble rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries.
UWL will host the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (1-5, 0-3 WIAC) next weekend. UWEC will travel to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (4-2, 2-1 WIAC).