Eau Claire Academy closing residential treatment center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After 55 years of service, Eau Claire Academy announced on Tuesday it will close the doors of its treatment facility.
According to its website, Eau Claire Academy is a residential treatment facility for kids ages 10 to 18 who experience emotional and behavioral problems.
In a post on social media Vice President Chuck Anger said the last day of care will be November 12. He said the recent labor shortage led to them having to decrease the number of admissions and it has been operating below capacity for the last year.
The Eau Claire Academy Alternative School, which is located in the same area, will remain open.