Eau Claire advocacy group concerned about ECASD language course changes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Changes are coming to two world languages courses in the Eau Claire Area School District, and some families are not happy about the decision.
As of now, the district offers Spanish, French, German, Hmong, Japanese, and American Sign Language.
But next school year, two of these courses will look different.
In the 2023-2024 school year, the Hmong One language course will no longer be offered solely as a world language option.
Instead, it will be combined with the Hmong History and Cultures course and rewritten as a year-long course instead of a semester course.
Also next school year, the first level of Japanese will no longer be offered. By the 2024-2025 school year, administration plans to discontinue the Japanese language course altogether, and that teacher's position will be eliminated.
Superintendent Mike Johnson said this decision was not done overnight.
He said the teaching and learning department conducted a world language program review last spring. As part of the review, officials hired an external educational research consulting firm that examined current trends in world languages across the U.S. and the Midwest, as well as languages in highest demand for present and future job markets.
They also surveyed 1,700 families and 1,500 students.
"We first discussed these administrative changes with staff impacted in-person. Then we went to the department chairs and the entire department afterward in-person as well to speak with them. And then all students and families in both programs were communicated with that same information that same evening in a Skyward message," Johnson said.
Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition said multiple families shared their concerns about these changes.
They said they feel there's been a lack of transparency about the decision-making process and think it's not best to consolidate the Hmong One language course.
"It's not doing it justice just because, while I think it's great and wonderful for it to be included in a social studies course, I think the most important part of it is it's a language. To have it recognized and validated ultimately as a language is really the important part here," said Ka Vue, sexual assault program director of the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition in Eau Claire.
Best case scenario, advocates hope that none of these courses get changed or removed.
The coalition said some of its members as well as parents plan to voice their concerns at Monday night's school board meeting.
The meeting is happening on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in-person at the administrative building on 500 Main Street. You can also click/tap on this link to register and watch the meeting virtually.