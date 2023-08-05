Eau Claire area Hmong association hosts community picnic and school supply drive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- People came together in Eau Claire Saturday for the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (ECAHMAA) picnic and school supply drive.
The ECAHMAA held their annual community picnic on Saturday, Aug. 5.
"Today is really for our organization, our staff, and our board just to really get to know the community that we serve," ECAHMAA executive director True Vue said. "The majority of the people that we do serve is the Hmong, but it's open up to anyone."
The community picnic has free food, raffles for prizes, and games for kids. It also serves as a chance for the association to show the programs they offer, including the Building Bridges youth program for students after school.
"It's important because we can build more relationships with other people from different schools and have more things in common with people," Building Bridges volunteers Kimberly and Pearl Xiong said. "It really shows us how much the community cares about us too, because this agency really helps a lot of people."
The picnic also included a school supply drive. People could donate or sponsor the drive over the last few months and families of elementary, middle, and high school students could register to pick up supplies at the picnic.
Vue said the drive helps support families in the community heading into the school year.
"We want to make sure that families are taken care of, and I know that some families have a lot of students and it can be such an impact into their family budget, so we want to be able to help them with that and to take that burden off of them," Vue said.
The ECAHMAA school supply drive ended on Saturday and they are no longer taking supply donations. You can click here for more about the ECAHMAA and other upcoming events.