Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association's flea market kicks off Hmong Heritage Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Saturday, the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (ECAHMAA) kicked off Hmong Heritage Month with a flea market.
The ECAHMAA in Eau Claire hosted the market for the second time, and shoppers were able to come in and look at products from nearly 40 vendors.
Representatives with the ECAHMAA said this event is an important opportunity for Hmong vendors to be able to share their culture and heritage with the whole community.
"As a Hmong person, we just want to share our culture, our traditions, anything that we do with the wider community," said Mao Xiong, program manager with the ECAHMAA. "With the non-Hmong folks, we want them to have the opportunity to have this chance to come and talk to Hmong vendors, Hmong businesses, to even buy something that is Hmong-inspired."
She said they're expecting hundreds of people to come throughout the weekend. The flea market is Saturday and Sunday at the ECAHMAA headquarters off of Clairemont Ave. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.