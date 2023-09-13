Eau Claire Area School District looking for substitutes as year begins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Classes are in session for teachers in the Eau Claire Area School District, but substitutes are still needed.
District Human Resources Manager Brandon Wick said the district is always looking to fill spots. He said substitute teacher positions are flexible and serve as an opportunity for people interested in education.
The district also looks for backups for jobs outside the classroom. Those include grounds crew, food and nutrition, and school assistants.
He said the need for substitutes is consistent with previous years.
"I would say our substitute teacher search is always ongoing. That's kind of one of the nice benefits about the district. We have a great mission where we are educating students and we'll take anyone who can help in any capacity," Wick said.
Wick said the district uses a third-party agency called Edustaff to hire substitutes ranging from one-day to long term roles.
You can learn more about applying to be a substitute by contacting the school districts Human Resources department at (715) 852-3053.