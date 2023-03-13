Eau Claire Area School District receives a nearly $100,000 donation benefiting athletics

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District received a nearly $100,000 donation to renovate one of its high school softball fields.
Memorial High School will see its facilities upgraded after a $98,775 donation from Connie and Pat Ulrich's Trust.
The money will be used to replace current dugouts and fencing. The funds will also add bleachers on a concrete pad.
Instead of playing games at Carson Park, the upgrades will allow Memorial to play varsity softball games on campus starting in 2024.
Superintendent Mike Johnson is thrilled about the donation.
"The trust itself supports so many things around our entire district that people may not know but this, this example of the generosity for the softball field is once again just a tremendous benefit to our students and families and it's something that we really, really appreciate here in the Eau Claire area school district," he said.
The trust represents sisters Pat and Connie Ulrich who both graduated from high school in Eau Claire. Johnson said Connie had a passion for girls athletics so using the money for the softball field is appropriate.