Eau Claire Area School District receiving $2 million increase in state aid

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The over 400 school districts in Wisconsin are finding out if they will be receiving more or less funding from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for the new school year. For the Eau Claire Area School District, they are receiving more.
"Last year we got about $70 million and this year our projection is $72 million in the state aid," said Abby Johnson, the Executive Director of Business for ECASD. "The property taxes and state aid, it works like a balance. And so, when one of those numbers goes up, the other one goes down. So, we like it because when we get more state aid, then our property taxes are likely to go down because of that balancing act."
Johnson said that $70 million aids to the district's budget, which is around $160 million in total.
"Eighty percent of our budget is salary and benefits," said Johnson. "The other 20% is our transportation, it's going to be just fixed costs that we have. So, like our utilities, keeping buildings open."
Johnson said they are also waiting to know about how much schools will receive from the Wisconsin Biannual Budget. Once they know the amount, and the exact amount they will receive from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Eau Claire school district will come up with the budget for the 2024-2025 school year.
"October 15 is when DPI says here is your number and then the board will adopt the final budget at the end of October," said Johnson.
If the amount they receive is not enough, Johnson said the district will be looking for options for funding.
"Do we delay purchases or are there some other things we can do," said Johnson. "I think more realistically what happens then the school district talks about referendum and going to referendum for operating expenses and asking our community for our support because our expenses are exceeding what we are getting from the state."
Because the budget is for next year, Johnson said that the 2023-2024 school year budget will be unaffected.