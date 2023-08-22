 Skip to main content
Eau Claire Area School District seeking to decrease absenteeism for the new school year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With kids going back to school, the Eau Claire Area School District is also trying to keep them in school.

According to Christi Watkinson, the Director of Student Services, since the pandemic there is a growing concern of chronic absenteeism.

Absenteeism is defined as a student missing 10% of the school year or two days a month. This can cause students to have trouble with academics as well as social and emotional learning. As we reported, chronic absenteeism is rising in schools nationally.

To combat the increase, Watkinson said the district is trying to make school a place where kids want to come back to.

"Positive school culture [is what] we want," said Watkinson. "We want to welcome our kids. We are excited to have them, they're excited to be there. And so the more that we can kind of create that supportive learning environment for kids, they're going to want to be at school and we want them there."

Other than a positive culture, the district will have support groups in each school to help kids that have barriers. If there are any barriers such as transportation, they ask you contact the school as early as possible. If your child cannot attend class, Zoom will not be provided as an option, and will be counted as a missed absence.

In a Facebook post, Eau Claire North High School said its goal is to have all Huskies attend 95% of the time or more.

