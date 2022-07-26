 Skip to main content
Eau Claire A's excited to host Babe Ruth regional

  • Updated
  • 0
Babe Ruth batting practice

The Eau Claire A's take batting practice ahead of the 2022 Ohio Valley Regionals at Mt Simon on July 26, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The best 15U Babe Ruth League baseball teams in the Midwest are coming to Eau Claire this week.

The Eau Claire A's will host the Ohio Valley regional tournament at Mt Simon starting Thursday, with he winner advancing to the world series next month.

"We get to sleep in our own beds and eat our own food for a few weekends," catcher Jack Gorman said.

"Knowing the field is big. You know where the hops are, everything," pitcher and first baseman Warren Bowe added.

Ten members of this year's A's team advanced to the world series in 2021. Many of them have played together since 13U.

