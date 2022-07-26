Eau Claire A's excited to host Babe Ruth regional

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The best 15U Babe Ruth League baseball teams in the Midwest are coming to Eau Claire this week.
The Eau Claire A's will host the Ohio Valley regional tournament at Mt Simon starting Thursday, with he winner advancing to the world series next month.
"We get to sleep in our own beds and eat our own food for a few weekends," catcher Jack Gorman said.
"Knowing the field is big. You know where the hops are, everything," pitcher and first baseman Warren Bowe added.
Ten members of this year's A's team advanced to the world series in 2021. Many of them have played together since 13U.