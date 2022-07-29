 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eau Claire A's finish 2-0 in pool play at Mt. Simon

  • Updated
  • 0
072922 Eau Claire A's South Bend Ohio Valley Regional pool play

Eau Claire pitchers did not allow in a run in two wins on Friday at Mt. Simon Park.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dominant pitching and an offensive outburst helped the Eau Claire A's 15U team win a pair of games Friday at the Ohio Valley Regional.

Eau Claire beat Bowling Green 20-0, then South Bend East Side 3-0 at Mt. Simon Park.

The A's will be the top seed for the single-elimination tournament that begins Saturday.

More tournament information is available on the Tourney Machine app.

Below is Saturday's schedule:

Bowling Green vs Scottsdale - 11:00 AM - North Field

CP Dogs vs Beckley - 11:00 AM - South Field

Reedsburg vs Janesville - 2:00 PM - North Field

Western Conference vs South Bend East Side - 2:00 PM - South Field

Bowling Green/Scottsdale vs Eau Claire - 5:00 PM - North Field

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags