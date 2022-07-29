Eau Claire A's finish 2-0 in pool play at Mt. Simon

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dominant pitching and an offensive outburst helped the Eau Claire A's 15U team win a pair of games Friday at the Ohio Valley Regional.
Eau Claire beat Bowling Green 20-0, then South Bend East Side 3-0 at Mt. Simon Park.
The A's will be the top seed for the single-elimination tournament that begins Saturday.
More tournament information is available on the Tourney Machine app.
Below is Saturday's schedule:
Bowling Green vs Scottsdale - 11:00 AM - North Field
CP Dogs vs Beckley - 11:00 AM - South Field
Reedsburg vs Janesville - 2:00 PM - North Field
Western Conference vs South Bend East Side - 2:00 PM - South Field
Bowling Green/Scottsdale vs Eau Claire - 5:00 PM - North Field