Eau Claire A's hold fundraiser at Festival Foods

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The best brats are the ones that help area baseball players reach the world series.
Members of the Eau Claire A's 14U and 15U teams held a fundraiser at Festival Foods stores in Eau Claire on Saturday to support their trips to the Babe Ruth League World Series in North Dakota and Virginia this month.
The 14U team will play in Williston, North Dakota, starting on Thursday. The 15U team will play in Stafford, Virginia, starting on Saturday.
The A's will hold additional fundraisers on Monday and Tuesday through Milwaukee Burger Company and Northern Tap House.