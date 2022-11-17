Eau Claire auto shop shares tips to get your vehicle winter ready

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wisconsin winters can be a roller coaster, but is your car ready for the ride?
Mechanics with ATS Complete Auto Repair in Eau Claire say to winterize your car, make sure you have enough engine oil, coolant, transmission, fluid, brake fluid, and windshield wiper fluid, especially fluid that can withstand at least 20 degrees below zero.
They also suggest investing in good tires.
You've probably heard of checking your tire tread with a penny, but to get a more accurate reading, officials suggest using a tread depth gauge that can cost just $3 or $4.
Insert the gauge to the lowest spot on your tire. If the gauge reads at least 5/32, you're okay for the winter, but any lower, you should replace the tire.
"If it (the tire) wore uneven, well then you might have steering, suspension issues, which is causing the tire wear. Could be you just need an alignment. Tires need to be rotated every 6,000 miles," said John Effertz, owner of ATS Complete Auto Repair.
If you can, he suggests getting winter tires. They have siping, or extra slits on the surface of the tires, to improve traction when driving in snowy or icy conditions.
Make sure to keep your tires pumped to the correct PSI, which can be found on the inside of the driver's door.
Having bad tires can cause you to hit a curb and bend a rim. Effertz says new rims can cost anywhere from $150 to $800.
He adds it's good to replace your windshield wipers every fall and spring.