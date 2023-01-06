Eau Claire bar Big T's is up for sale

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Are you in the market for your own tavern? One could be yours as a historic Eau Claire bar is up for sale.
Big T's Saloon on Third Street went on the market Thursday, being listed at $325,000. Owner Terry Luer told News 18 he is retiring after owning the bar for the past 12 years.
Before it was Big T's, it was known as Last Chance Bar, or Bill's Last Chance, depending on the decade you visited.
Luer said that the bar is being sold as-is and that nearly everything inside will be sold along with the building.
The relator told News 18 there has already been a lot of interest, even an offer, on the business. Click here to see the listing.