Eau Claire baseball organizations announce partnership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three Eau Claire baseball organizations are coming together this year to provide more opportunities for area baseball players.
Eau Claire American Legion Post 53 Baseball, Momentum Baseball Academy and the Eau Claire Baseball Association announced a partnership Thursday.
More details will be shared in the coming weeks.
"We are very excited to be part of this group. Pooling together of resources provides a path for baseball players from t-ball through high school, a vision we all share," Jay Brogelman, President of the Eau Claire American League and member of the ECBA Board of Directors, said in a release. "We are looking forward to this partnership and the opportunities it provides our players and families."
The Eau Claire Baseball Association was formed in December with the merger of Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball and Eau Claire American Baseball.
See the entire press release below: