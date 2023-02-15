Eau Claire Black business owners share their experiences for Black History Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local Black business owners are sharing their perspectives on what it's like running their own business in the Chippewa Valley.
Tucked into the old Shopko Plaza in Eau Claire is C&T's Soul Food restaurant. It used to be Southside Soul on Mall Drive, but they've since changed names and locations.
"So C&T's Soul Food is a combination of C, which is Chekell and me, T, as in Toine. Most people know me as Antoine, but my mom and family members call me Toine," said Antoine Hill, who owns C&T's with his wife Chekell.
Hill said they have been restaurant owners for three years. He said being a Black business owner in a predominantly white community has been an adventure.
"It's been actually exciting and adventurous because for one, just to be honored and be a Black business is just one thing that I probably never imagined that would have been possible in my lifetime," Hill said.
Shanta Armour-Farley runs Everything Vegan out of her home kitchen in Eau Claire. Her business idea started a few years ago when she learned her son had Down Syndrome and wanted to help him maintain a healthy weight.
"We moved here from Georgia, so I could go up the street and get something vegan for us, but here, it was very hard. So it started off with just baking, and then now it's more it's more catering and baking," Armour-Farley said.
Although she's grateful to serve the area, Armour-Farley wishes to be more part of the conversation when it comes to business opportunities.
"Like when the city of Eau Claire was letting people know about the ARPA funding, I don't really know how they were letting people know because me as a Black business owner, I did not know about it," Armour-Farley said. "Other people that I know that are Black business owners didn't know about it so we would just like to be brought to the table."
Hill echoed a similar sentiment when it comes to partnerships.
"I would say communication. Reach out. I love doing things for the community. I love feeding the homeless. Doing things for children," Hill said.
For people of color who are looking to start their own business, Hill's advice is to continue to "break barriers."
"Continue to think outside the box, to take that leap of faith," Hill said.
"I would say don't quit and reach out to other businesses, other people that look like you because nine times out of ten we're willing to help," Armour-Farley said.
Click here for a link of local Black-owned businesses from CoLab, and click here for a list from the Chippewa Valley Equality Initiative.