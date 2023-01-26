Eau Claire boy living with disease only 60 people have ever been diagnosed with

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire child is in a truly unique group of people for a heartbreaking reason -- living with a rare disease. The Batman-loving 4-year-old is Levi Hewitt. He's a happy and seemingly healthy little boy.
“He was a normal kid. A normal healthy kid," his mother, Tianne Hewitt, explained. "And right before he turned a year old, in September, he was sick. And the doctor was like, ‘His lungs sound great, but they look like crap.’”
Doctors couldn’t figure out why they couldn’t get Levi's oxygen levels up.
“The doctors were terrified," his father, Nick Hewitt, said. "They thought they did something. I didn’t think anything of it. I said, ‘This is normal for him.’”
Round after round of tests revealed Levi has a disease that experts say only 60 people in the world have ever been diagnosed with. It’s called MSMDS-- or Multisystemic Smooth Muscle Dysfunction Syndrome.
Caused by a rare genetic mutation, muscles that operate largely involuntarily in healthy people are affected in organs like the bladder, intestines and lungs.
“I was so excited when I had a boy, and you should see him hit a baseball. Like, he’s pretty good. He has an arm like nobody’s business," Tianne said. "And then we get this diagnosis and we’re told he can’t do contact sports. But he loves baseball. He loves it, and he’s so good at it. It just broke my heart. Like, this just isn’t fair. He can’t be a normal kid.”
Aside from the oxygen he’s nearly always on -- you wouldn’t notice anything is wrong. But doctors say patients like Levi are at high risk of stroke starting at age ten and early mortality is common. Doctors are in contact with at least one patient with MSMDS in their 40s, so the situation is not without hope.
The first medical article on MSMDS was published in 2010. Research and the understanding of the disease within the medical community is still in its infancy. This leaves families like the Hewitts with many big-picture questions.
“What does middle school look like?" Nick asked. "What does high school look like? How do we get to college? Do we make it that far?”
It’s been challenging for the entire family.
“When I’m not at work, I’m at home, and I’m at home almost exclusively," Nick said. "I don’t do a lot outside of being with my kids.”
“Sometimes it’s just frustrating for me, because I want him to be able to do everything that he wants to do,” Levi's older sister Carleigh added.
“I just keep telling myself, ‘Right now, the place I need to be is at home.’ So, that’s where I am at," Tianne said. "And sometimes I love it and sometimes I hate it.”
Confused and anxious about how best to raise Levi, the Hewitts found support on Facebook. for support. There, they found a network of others on Facebook who are also living with the disease. A nonprofit group called the ACTA2 Alliance -- named for the genetic mutation that causes Levi's condition -- opened up a whole new world of shared experiences.
Families from all over the United States, as well as France, Germany, Israel and Australia are part of the MSMDS support network. Each year they gather in Boston, where the world’s foremost MSMDS specialists are based.
“Boston has one of the only groups that is directly involved in finding a cure," Warren Anderson, part of the ACTA2 Alliance and father to a 5-year-old with MSMDS, said. "Knowing that all that expertise is centrally located is Key to understand that there is not a lot of support out there.
“This was a good opportunity for them to meet directly with all of the specialists. But not just that, we are able to share stories.”
Stories don't equate to a cure, or answer all the questions the Hewitt family has. But it is a start on helping them to figure out how to live with the rare disease.
“It’s really difficult to understand unless you hear the story," Nick said. "When you hear the story and you understand what it’s like for someone else to struggle with this, then now you have another piece of the puzzle.”
The MSMDS conference in Boston will be held May 5-6. The Hewitts are currently trying to raise $7,500 so they can afford to attend. If you'd like to help, you can donate here.