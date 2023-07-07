Eau Claire business owners share concerns after another Regency Inn sale falls through

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Another sale has fallen through for a local hotel Eau Claire city officials have called 'problematic.'
The Regency Inn and Suites is still open and operating for now, and surrounding businesses are sharing their concerns.
"Well, up until about five years ago, we delivered up there on a regular basis, but I quit delivering up there because it wasn't safe for my drivers anymore," said Steve Wagner, the owner of JimBob's Pizza. "They ran into problems with drugs and needles in the hallway and for safety reasons, we just quit delivering up there."
Wagner said it was not always so dangerous in the area, but he feels that slowly the hotel got worse and worse.
"It just got to the point where like half the hotel was not a good place for a driver to be delivering food and having money in his pocket," said Wagner.
The Attic Consignment Store is less than a block away from the hotel and the owner says her security cameras have caught people leaving the Regency and walking over to damage her property.
"We've found things vandalized outside of our building the next morning, trash sometimes, but normally more in the winter time, some of the Regency people will come in here and either be disrespectful to the property inside, or a couple of times they have stolen things," said Megan Glassbrenner, owner of the Attic Consignment Store.
News 18 has previously reported that police said there have been numerous cases of assault and drug-related incidents at the Regency Inn.
"We were looking forward to maybe changing the atmosphere in our neighborhood businesses, and unfortunately, we hope that in the future that this does come to some conclusion sometime this year, but we'll see," said Glassbrenner.
News 18 reached out to the city attorney's office, and in a statement, deputy city attorney Douglas Hoffer said, "We were surprised that this transaction was not completed." Hoffer's statement went on to say, "Our enforcement action will continue until the public and personal safety issues at the regency are fully resolved."