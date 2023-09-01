Eau Claire celebrates first day of school

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday was the first day of school for many students in the Chippewa Valley —including right here in Eau Claire.
Middle schoolers and high schoolers filled their backpacks with supplies as they began another year. District Superintendent Mike Johnson admitted he was a little nervous but said he is excited for the year.
He said his favorite part of the first day is touring the schools. He also enjoys connecting with the kids as they experience the milestone.
"I get to see our kids come in wide eyed and excited to learn and to meet their new teachers. And then I get to see, especially at the elementary schools parents dropping their kindergarteners off for the first time," he said.
Johnson plans to meet those kindergarteners on Tuesday. Elementary students had their back-to-school orientation on Friday.
He said the first day of school is important because everybody gets to experience it no matter their age.
"That's their first and only chance at that grade level with that teacher and that's why every year is special," Johnson said.
At the orientation, kids got to meet their teachers, explore their classroom, and drop off their supplies. Elementary students will have their first official day on Tuesday.
Friday was also the first day of school in Altoona for middle and high schoolers. Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District held open houses at some schools on Friday as well.