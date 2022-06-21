Eau Claire celebrates International Day of Yoga

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday, despite temps in the 90's, dozens stretched and savasana'd in Phoenix Park to celebrate International Day of Yoga.
The event downtown was organized by Latitude 44 yoga studio, who call it the biggest yoga party of the year.
"Yoga is beautiful," said Amy Erickson, owner of Latitude 44. "Yoga is about community. And what better way to do that than bringing the community together to celebrate?"
Not only was there a group yoga class in the park pavilion, but there were local vendors, giveaways, and music throughout the evening as well.