Eau Claire celebrating the return of birds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Birds are flying back to Eau Claire after winter vacation and people in Eau Claire are throwing a celebration.
On May 17, kids and adults are welcome to join the city of Eau Claire for 'Welcome Back Bird Day'. The event is all day at Braun's Bay in Carson Park and the Dells Pond overlook.
There, bird experts will help you view and learn about birds. Steve Betchkal, the vice president of Gaylord Nelson Audubon Society, said this is the tenth year of Welcome Back Bird Day and it is a great day to remind people about the impact they make.
"We know birds are down," said Betchkal. "In the last 50 years, birds are down 30%, almost a third. Three billion birds less than there used to be and that's because humans have done a lot of things. Thrown up a lot of road blocks in their way. And so celebrating them is a way to raise consciousness about the birds in our lives and how important they are to quality of life."
There are over a hundred bird cities in Wisconsin and Eau Claire is one of them. A bird city is a location that believes birds add value to our way of life.