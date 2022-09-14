Eau Claire Chamber's "Bravo To Business" awards highlight local organizations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses, big and small, at their annual Bravo to Business awards.
David Minor, Chamber President, said it has given out awards for the past 30 years, but the Bravo to Business event is special because the community helps nominate its favorite organizations. Minor said its different categories highlight various aspects of Chippewa Valley businesses.
"It's fun to see those companies talk about their heritage and what made them start here, but more importantly, what made them stay here. Why they want to see this area grow," Minor said. "That's what these awards help do. Not only celebrate those businesses, but it talks about why businesses should look at wanting to relocate to the Chippewa Valley area."
Winners are determined by a team of independent panelists.
The award for Emerging Business of the Year went to athletics facility Valley Sports Academy, which opened in June of this year. Eau Claire-based Royal Credit Union took home the trophy for Young Professionals Best Place to Work. ReforMedicine, a low-cost, direct pay family clinic, won Small Business of the Year. Business of the Year went to Huebsch, a family-owned workplace supply company of 130 years.