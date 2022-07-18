Eau Claire Children's Theatre closing out July with two shows

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- From a widely popular crime show to a beloved Disney classic, the Eau Claire Children's Theatre is gearing up for some fun shows to close out July.
"In the fairy tale criminal justice system, characters are represented by two equally ridiculous groups. These are their stories." That is the description for ECCT's first show: "Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit."
It is the second show in the summer “By Kids, For Kids” Series. It is a parody of the popular TV show using fairy tale characters as the criminals, detectives, attorneys and jurors.
Performances July 21 at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; July 22 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at The Oxford. All seats $5 general admission at ecct.org or at the door.
The second show to close out the month is Disney's "The Little Mermaid."
"In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above with the handsome Prince Eric. When a bargain with the evil sea witch Ursula isn't what it seems, Flounder, Scuttle, and Sebastian must come to the rescue in this love story for the ages."
This is the final large musical of the season and one of ECCT's most popular shows. It includes a large cast and live orchestra, projected scenery and flying performers like Ariel, Scuttle and Ursula.
Performances July 27-30 at 7:30 p.m.; July 30 & 31 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center's RCU Theatre. Tickets available online at pablocenter.org and at the door.