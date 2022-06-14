Eau Claire City Council approves controversial annexation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A portion of the Town of Washington is now part of the city of Eau Claire after the city council voted 9-2 to approve the annexation.
The 438.34 acers land, which is shaded in purple, is in the Town of Washington and includes parts of Lowes Creek Park. In May, the landowner requested the land be annexed from the town into the city. A vote on the matter was postponed at the last city council meeting.
City councilor Andrew Werthmann had motioned to postpone the vote until August. Councilor Roderick Jones, who voted against postponing their vote, said that by doing so they were delaying the inevitable.
A local building company C&E Wurzer Builders has previously efforted getting approval to build more than 100 homes on the land. There has been vocal opposition to this proposal from neighbors.
A large topic of discussion from councilors Tuesday night was on water for this area. Several councilors said that if the land is going to be developed eventually that it would be better it be connected to city water as opposed to a community or individual septic systems.
Two weeks ago, the Wisconsin Department of Administration reviewed the annexation and found it was not in the public interest. The letter cited the irregular shape of the proposed annexation and that the township was better able to provide water, sewer and emergency services to the territory.
The annexation needed a two thirds majority of city councilors to pass.