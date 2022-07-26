Eau Claire City Council approves Country Jam plans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Plans for Country Jam to move to a new location next year are moving forward.
The Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved to rezone the property on Highway T and 20th Avenue, as well as approved the comprehensive plan and general plan development for the event grounds.
These approvals will allow Country Jam to start building stages and permanent buildings for events. The council also approved an amendment that the new grounds can't exceed 20 days of use per year.
