Eau Claire City Council considering whether to move Fourth of July Firework show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Should the city of Eau Claire move its Fourth of July fireworks to a new location this summer?
That is a question being weighed next week by the city council.
According to the agenda, city staff pointed out several safety concerns about continuing to have the large fireworks display at Carson Park. Reasons include risk of fire due to large pine trees, limited options for emergency response and traffic control.
The council will consider moving the fireworks to the pedestrian high bridge on the city's west side near the Cannery District.
City staff says moving the fireworks display would save the city nearly $12,000. It will also allow more people to view the fireworks from a broader area. And, since it will be done over water, will allow different fireworks to be displayed that are not available from an inland launch.
A public hearing on the proposed change will be held Monday at 7 p.m. City council is planning to vote on Tuesday.