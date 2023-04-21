Eau Claire City Council considering whether to move Fourth of July Firework show

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le
Sueur Counties.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Pierce, Goodhue and Washington Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers as additional rainfall
from today will keep river flows increased.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 774.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 AM CDT Friday was 774.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.9
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
776.2 feet on 04/14/2002.

&&

Eau Claire City Council considering whether to move Fourth of July Firework show

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Should the city of Eau Claire move its Fourth of July fireworks to a new location this summer?

That is a question being weighed next week by the city council.

According to the agenda, city staff pointed out several safety concerns about continuing to have the large fireworks display at Carson Park. Reasons include risk of fire due to large pine trees, limited options for emergency response and traffic control.

The council will consider moving the fireworks to the pedestrian high bridge on the city's west side near the Cannery District.

City staff says moving the fireworks display would save the city nearly $12,000. It will also allow more people to view the fireworks from a broader area. And, since it will be done over water, will allow different fireworks to be displayed that are not available from an inland launch.

A public hearing on the proposed change will be held Monday at 7 p.m. City council is planning to vote on Tuesday.

